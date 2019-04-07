Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chile Coast - USGS

7 April 2019 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred near the coast of Chile, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The aftershocks were recorded at 10.52 UTC, 85 kilometres from the city of San Antonio. The centre of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No casualties have been reported so far.

​According to USGS, the epicentre was located 115 km south-west of the city of Valparaiso with a population of about 282,000.

Authorities have not warned of a tsunami threat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.0-magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands
Other News 01:14
5.2-magnitude quake jolts Turkey
Turkey 5 April 10:17
6.5-magnitude quake hits Alaska
US 3 April 02:25
Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits off Mauritius
Other News 2 April 07:43
5.0-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 31 March 16:29
6.2-magnitude quake hits SW Ecuador
Other News 31 March 12:39
Latest
President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention
Kazakhstan 17:01
China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
China 16:41
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 15:20
Over 300 people evacuated from homes in Moscow due to fire
Russia 14:44
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system
Economy 13:45
Baku holds bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life" (PHOTO)
Society 13:34
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 13:08