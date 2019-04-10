Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection - Reports

10 April 2019 05:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Dalai Lama, 83, has been taken to a private hospital in New Delhi after he was diagnosed with a chest infection, Fox News and Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the spiritual leader's private secretary, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Today [Tuesday] morning his holiness felt some discomfort, and he was flown to Delhi for [a] checkup … Doctors have diagnosed him with chest infection, and he is being treated for that. His condition is stable now. He will be treated for two [to] three days here", Tenzin Taklha told Reuters.

READ MORE: 'Europe Belongs to Europeans': Dalai Lama Stuns Swedish Public

The Tibetan spiritual leader has been living in exile in India since China formally took over Tibet in 1959. Beijing has demanded that India stop using the Dalai Lama, who visited the Arunachal Pradesh, India's northeastern-most state, which borders Tibet, six times between 1983 and 2009, to undermine China’s interests and focus on deescalating tensions between the two powers.

Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama, the 14th leader to bear the title, of attempts to separate Tibet from China, and urges foreign leaders to respect the territorial integrity of China and avoid meeting with the Buddhist leader. The Chinese State Council also slammed the former leader of Tibet for attempting to retain feudalism in the region before Beijing restored control over the area.
Tibet is an autonomous region that seeks independence from China. Relations between the region and Beijing are tense, as many Tibetans accuse Chinese authorities of suppressing Tibetan culture, as well as freedom of expression and worship. Tibet's government-in-exile is based in India.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indian entrepreneurs may implement projects in textile industry of Uzbekistan
Economy 8 April 16:16
Modi's party promises 33 percent reservation for women in India's parliament
World 8 April 11:33
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 8 April 09:18
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 6 April 13:00
Uzbekistan, India agree on visa-free entry for diplomats
Economy 5 April 14:07
Oil demand growth by light vehicles, two-wheelers to slow down
Oil&Gas 5 April 10:26
Latest
Homeland Security's acting deputy secretary offered resignation to Trump: Nielsen
US 04:51
Japanese F-35 fighter goes missing over the Pacific
Other News 03:41
Six Air Force bases being considered to house space command - reports
US 02:48
Explosion in Czech town hall, no one injured: police
Europe 01:23
Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White bloc neck and neck in first exit polls
Israel 00:23
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 9 April 23:40
US Treasury Secretary says US preparing for 'hard Brexit'
US 9 April 23:13
Woman lived 99 years with organs in wrong place
US 9 April 22:17
Azerbaijan, Russia mull creation of joint test projects in tourism
Tourism 9 April 22:10