Sudan military council says new government will be 'civilian'

13 April 2019 05:39 (UTC+04:00)

The new Sudanese government will be comprised of civilians, the head of the military council's political committee said on Friday, one day after the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir and his government, Trend reported citing CGTN.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of Sudanese demonstrators camped outside the defense ministry to push for a civilian government, defying a curfew and calling for mass prayers.

All killers of protesters will be held accountable, said Omer Zainal-Abdin, chairman of the political committee of the transitional military council. He also expressed the council's readiness to consider shortening the transitional period.

Al-Bashir, 75, had been in power for 30 years. On Friday the military council said that the former president won't be handed to the International Criminal Court for trial.

Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was sworn in as head of the country's transitional council on Thursday, official Sudan TV reported.

"Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf took the constitutional oath as chairman of the Transitional Military Council and Kamal Abdul-Marouf Al-Mahi as his deputy," the report said.

Ibn Auf further declared a state of emergency for three months and a curfew for one month.

The defense minister said that a military council will be formed to run the country during a transitional period of two years.

He also announced suspension of the interim constitution of the Republic of Sudan and closure of the Sudanese air space for 24 hours together with border passages nationwide until further notice.

Since December 19 last year, Sudan has been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.

