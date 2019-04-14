8 killed, 6 missing as flashflood hits van in Pakistan

14 April 2019 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

At least eight people including women and kids were killed and six others went missing when a van carrying wedding guests was hit by a flashflood in Pakistan's northwest South Waziristan district on Saturday, local reports said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The wedding guests were on their way to attend a wedding function of a relative when their van got hit by a flashflood caused by the overflow of a deep water drainage, ARY News reported.

Local people and rescue teams rushed to the accident site after the mishap, and recovered four people including the van driver. Search for the missing people is underway.

Earlier last week, at least four people were killed and scores of others injured due to rain-triggered accidents in the district. The heavy downpour also caused water drainages to overflow due to which water inundated in several low-lying areas, and road traffic was disrupted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IS claims attack in Pakistan's Quetta market
Other News 06:22
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 13 April 14:51
Tajik defence minister lauds Pakistan Army's efforts towards regional stability
Central Asia 12 April 14:51
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 12 April 13:58
SOCAR talks on oil supply contract with Pakistan
Oil&Gas 12 April 09:25
Two dead, 9 missing after flood by strong rainfall in China
China 12 April 04:28
Latest
Facebook investors desperate to boot Mark Zuckerberg from chairmanship
US 07:35
Italian PM says gov't united on Libya crisis
Europe 06:24
IS claims attack in Pakistan's Quetta market
Other News 06:22
Mnuchin says hopes US-China trade talks nearing 'final round'
US 05:09
Syria, Iran, Iraq mull linking railway network – reports
Arab World 04:37
Several injured after powerful storms hit Texas
US 03:42
Multiple victims injured in Melbourne nightclub shooting - reports
Other News 02:36
Southwest conducted manufacturer-recommended reviews of 12 engines on its Boeing 737 Max planes
US 01:17
Iranian FM Zarif appoints new senior assistant
Politics 00:23