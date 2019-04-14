8 killed, 6 missing as flashflood hits van in Pakistan

At least eight people including women and kids were killed and six others went missing when a van carrying wedding guests was hit by a flashflood in Pakistan's northwest South Waziristan district on Saturday, local reports said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The wedding guests were on their way to attend a wedding function of a relative when their van got hit by a flashflood caused by the overflow of a deep water drainage, ARY News reported.

Local people and rescue teams rushed to the accident site after the mishap, and recovered four people including the van driver. Search for the missing people is underway.

Earlier last week, at least four people were killed and scores of others injured due to rain-triggered accidents in the district. The heavy downpour also caused water drainages to overflow due to which water inundated in several low-lying areas, and road traffic was disrupted.

