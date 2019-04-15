Death toll rises to 3 in aircraft collision in Nepal's Lukla airport

15 April 2019 03:32 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in Sunday's aircraft collision in Nepal's Lukla airport climbed to three, according to Nepal Police Headquarters, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A co-pilot and a policeman were killed on the spot when an aircraft of Summit Air with call sign 9N-AMH skidded off the runway and collided with a parked helicopter of Manang Air.

The death toll climbed to three after another policeman, who had been seriously injured and airlifted to the capital city Kathmandu, passed away at the Grande Hospital, the Nepal Police Headquarters said.

The accident took place while the Summit Air plane was preparing to take off in a mountainous area near the world's highest peak Mount Qomolangma, according to officials.

Senior government official Narendra Rana, who was involved in the rescue operations, told Xinhua that the four passengers and a flight attendant on the plane were safe.

Another two injured people were also airlifted to Kathmandu and are undergoing treatment at the Grande Hospital. "They are out of danger," an official at the hospital told Xinhua.

The Lukla airport is the nearest airport to Mount Qomolangma, while April-May is the peak climbing season in the Himalayan country.

In the springtime, domestic airlines conduct over 50 flights every day to Lukla airport, known as Tenzing Hillary airport, featuring vibrant terrains and harsh weather patterns.

Due to the extreme wind pressure, round-trip flights are usually operated in the morning.

Authorities suspended flights to the airport following Sunday's aircraft collision.

In February this year, a chopper carrying seven people including the country's Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari crashed in bad weather in Taplejung district of eastern Nepal, killing all seven on board.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Algeria deports 355 illegal migrants to Niger
Other News 12 July 2018 05:00
Nigeria confirms 7 policemen killed in Abuja attack
Other News 4 July 2018 01:15
Boko Haram terrorists kill five people in southeastern Niger
Other News 19 January 2018 03:14
Gunmen kill 13 Niger gendarmes in attack near Mali border
Other News 21 October 2017 23:07
Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar
Other News 10 June 2017 17:08
Niger forces kill 57 members of Boko Haram: defense ministry
Other News 11 April 2017 04:41
Latest
Air strike kills Islamic State deputy in Somali region
Other News 02:26
Sudan's military council removes defense minister, names new intelligence head
Arab World 01:30
Finnish Social Democrats on top in partial election result
Europe 00:22
Rockets kill 11 in Syria's Aleppo: state media
Arab World 14 April 23:45
Turkmenistan publishes data on state budget execution
Finance 14 April 23:13
Egypt parliament's committee approved president's term extension - reports
Arab World 14 April 22:15
Sudan protesters demand immediate handover of power to civilian government under army protection
Arab World 14 April 21:36
Suspected of plotting terror attack detained in Belgium
Europe 14 April 20:50
Blast in East Afghanistan kills 7 children
Other News 14 April 20:31