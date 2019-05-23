Coach crash kills 2, injures 17 in Vietnam

23 May 2019 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

A coach overturned in Vietnam's southern Dong Nai province, killing two passengers and injuring 17 others, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The coach overturned on the way from Ho Chi Minh City to central Binh Dinh province Wednesday evening on national road 1A in Long Khanh town, killing a 27-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter from Binh Dinh and injuring 17 others, most of whom are young or middle-aged residents of the city and the two provinces.

According to initial investigation, the coach driver, a 39-year-old man from Binh Dinh, might have failed to take full control of the vehicle's speed when it was running on a slippery road section due to rain.

In the first four months of this year, 6,020 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 2,788 people, severely injuring 1,576 people and lightly hurting 3,060 others, according to the country's Traffic Police Department.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Vietnam aim at joint economic projects
Turkmenistan 17 May 09:57
Nepali PM to visit Vietnam, Cambodia
Other News 8 May 01:03
Vietnam arrests 3 drug traffickers
Other News 5 May 11:08
Vietnam leader Nguyen Phu Trong suffering from illness
World 25 April 16:37
Vietnam’s economy to grow 6.8 pct in 2019
Other News 4 April 07:08
7 killed, 3 injured after coach hits funeral procession in northern Vietnam
Other News 27 March 08:26
Latest
North Macedonia's FM urges EU to start accession negotiations
World 07:33
Rail transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Israeli researchers brew ancient beer from 5,100-year-old yeast
Israel 06:20
Over 4,255 migrants voluntarily repatriated from Libya in 2019
Other News 05:35
2022 World Cup to keep 32-team format, says FIFA
Other News 04:58
Trump's Japan trip not expected to focus on trade: official
US 04:25
Iran asserts full control on north of Strait of Hormuz
Politics 03:57
Turkey's Erdogan and Trump may meet soon
Turkey 03:23
Pentagon mulling U.S. military request to send 5,000 troops to Middle East: officials
US 02:42