Coach crash kills 2, injures 17 in Vietnam

A coach overturned in Vietnam's southern Dong Nai province, killing two passengers and injuring 17 others, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The coach overturned on the way from Ho Chi Minh City to central Binh Dinh province Wednesday evening on national road 1A in Long Khanh town, killing a 27-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter from Binh Dinh and injuring 17 others, most of whom are young or middle-aged residents of the city and the two provinces.

According to initial investigation, the coach driver, a 39-year-old man from Binh Dinh, might have failed to take full control of the vehicle's speed when it was running on a slippery road section due to rain.

In the first four months of this year, 6,020 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 2,788 people, severely injuring 1,576 people and lightly hurting 3,060 others, according to the country's Traffic Police Department.

