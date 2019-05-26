Local Daesh commander killed in raid in eastern Afghanistan

26 May 2019 01:49 (UTC+04:00)

A local Daesh commander and four militants were killed in a raid carried out by the Afghan Special forces in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The operation was carried out in Deh Bala district on Friday, the Interior Ministry said, cited by the Khaama Press News Agency. Six more Daesh sympathizers were injured during the raid.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

The Taliban, which has been engaged in a years-long conflict with Kabul, opposes Daesh because they are not willing to give up areas that they control to those who have come from other regions or abroad.

The IS-K (a branch of the Daesh terrorist organization) has carried out numerous attacks in Kabul, sparking protests in the capital that pushed the government to begin a crackdown on the terrorist group. The IS-K has recently decreased the number of their attacks on Kabul and instead have focused more on empowering their strongholds in remote provinces.

