Plane in Germany stuck in tree branches after pilot and wife recovered

26 May 2019 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Two people who were inside the jet, the pilot and his wife, did not sustain injuries, Trend reports referring to Sputnik.

A plane got stuck on Saturday among the trees in a forest after it crashed in the German city of Holzwickede near Dormund, The Bild newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the people inside were recovered, but the aircraft is still hanging with its cockpit facing the ground.

The accident occurred on Saturday around 15:30 local time. It took over two hours for the fire brigade to release the two people, the pilot, 56, and his wife,51, who were stuck inside the jet, by using an aerial ladder.

Even though the pair were reportedly unhurt, following the rescue operation, they were sent to a hospital for examination.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia
US 05:45
Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit
US 24 May 23:55
German Veridos looks to set up JV in Uzbekistan
Economy 24 May 13:22
German company implements project in Uzbekistan worth 2.6 M euros
Economy 24 May 11:41
Germany may increase financial volume of co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 23 May 15:17
German envoy visits Iran to mediate as tensions rise
World 23 May 15:13
Latest
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Winners among individual men and women, mixed pairs of seniors awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Hungarian gymnasts win gold medal in mixed pairs program at European Championships in Baku
Society 17:13
Best moments of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship finals in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 16:52
Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
Society 16:17
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 16:01
Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships
Society 15:44
Slovenian ambassador talks on INSTEX financial mechanism
Iran 15:31
Iran’s Larijani reelected as parliament speaker
Politics 15:28