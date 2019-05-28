Britain's Hunt says pursuing no-deal Brexit 'political suicide'

28 May 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said it would be “political suicide” to pursue a no-deal Brexit through a general election, adding he would look for more time to secure a new Brexit deal if he replaced Prime Minister Theresa May, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Hunt pitched himself against other leading candidates to replace May, saying that a promise to leave the European Union by a specific date with or without a deal would be blocked by lawmakers who oppose no-deal and trigger a national election.

“Trying to deliver no deal through a general election is not a solution; it is political suicide,” Hunt wrote in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph.

“A different deal is, therefore, the only solution – and what I will pursue if I am leader.”

Hunt, who voted remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, is among ten Conservative lawmakers who have so far put themselves forward to replace May as party leader and prime minister.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brexit helps New York take top finance spot from London
Other News 09:21
After EU election disaster, Britain's main parties gird for no-deal Brexit battle
Other News 27 May 17:35
After election disaster, Britain's main parties to offer Brexit clarity
World 27 May 14:51
UK interior minister says EU election result 'hugely disappointing'
Other News 27 May 12:57
Brexit Party leader Farage says PM May misjudged mood of Britain
Other News 24 May 15:18
May expected to announce date of her departure
World 24 May 10:11
Latest
Georgia announces timeframe for construction of EV production plant
Economy 11:38
Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with U.S.: foreign ministry
Other News 11:37
Uzbekistan launches new railway station at border with Turkmenistan
Economy 11:35
Remittances on Kazakhstan territory more than halved
Finance 11:19
Iran's Gorgan-Inche Boroun Railway launched
Iran 10:52
Rules for issuing subsidies to farmers to be changed in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:38
Kazakhstan is among top ten countries introducing 5G
ICT 10:35
Russian VEB.RF corporation to finance supply of energy equipment to Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:24
'Education under fire' as attacks on Afghan schools jump, UNICEF says
Other News 10:22