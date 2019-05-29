Two soldiers charged with Malta's first racially motivated murder

29 May 2019 02:01 (UTC+04:00)

A court in Malta heard details of the country's first racially-motivated murder as the compilation of evidence against two Maltese soldiers continued in Valletta on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech, 22 and 21 respectively, both soldiers with the Armed Forces of Malta, were accused of the willful homicide of Lassana Cisse Souleymane. They are pleading not guilty.

Souleymane, from Cote d'Ivoire, died on the spot in April when he was shot in the head by the men as they drove past him on a secluded road in the South of the island. Two other black men were also shot by the pair, but survived with serious injuries.

In addition to the shooting, the two men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another black man whom they allegedly ran over on the same road in the days before the murder.

Souleymane's killing has sent shockwaves throughout the Mediterranean island which makes much of its reputation for hospitality. Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat condemned the murder, saying that the men's actions did not represent the ethos of the Armed Forces of Malta and that "Malta is a safe place for everyone and it should remain so."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Northwest Nigeria violence drives 20,000 into Niger since April
Other News 28 May 13:56
Malta rescues 216 migrants in upsurge of Mediterranean crossings
Other News 25 May 13:56
Afghan working women still face perils at home and office
World 20 May 09:49
Gunmen kill three policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk
World 7 May 11:35
Maltese army stops hijacked Turkish tanker
Turkey 28 March 15:28
Malta wants to switch to electric vehicles: PM
Europe 9 March 01:58
Latest
Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria
Other News 02:30
EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit: Merkel
Europe 01:07
Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks
US 28 May 23:37
Knife-wielding man slashes schoolgirls at bus stop in Japan, killing two
Other News 28 May 22:49
EU tells Britain: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit deal
World 28 May 21:35
Arsenal head coach: Stands at Baku stadium to be full tomorrow
Azerbaijan 28 May 20:23
Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in operation
World 28 May 20:21
Merkel, Macron clash in search of next chief of the European Commission
Europe 28 May 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured Seaside National Park (PHOTO)
Politics 28 May 18:46