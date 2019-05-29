Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria

29 May 2019 02:30 (UTC+04:00)

Six members of a family were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's north-central state of Plateau, a police spokesperson told Xinhua Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place on Monday night when unidentified gunmen broke into the house of a family and killed members in Nakai Danwal village in Riyom area of the state, Terna Tyopev, the state police spokesperson said in Jos, the state capital.

According to him, a top police officer in charge of operations had visited the scene for assessment and deployed more armed personnel to the community in order to avert any reprisal attack.

Tyopev called on members of the public with useful information that could aid investigations into the killing to come forward and assist the police.

The state, located in Nigeria's middle belt where the Muslim-dominated north and the Christian-majority south meet, has witnessed constant rifts between locals and Fulani herdsmen. Many, especially women and children, have been murdered in previous attacks.

