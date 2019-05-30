Foreigners net sellers of Japan stocks for third straight week

30 May 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week that ended on May 24 on concerns over Sino-U.S. trade dispute and its impact on local tech firms’ second quarter earnings, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Overseas investors sold net 489.2 billion yen ($4.46 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures during that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold a net 409.3 billion yen in derivative markets, and 79.9 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal — which boosted risky assets including Japanese shares earlier this year — dwindled after the United States implemented fresh tariffs on May 10.

Global tech shares were also pressured by media reports last week, which said the United States was considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision.

In the May 20-24 week, Japan’s Nikkei index fell for the third straight week, shedding 0.63%, while the Topix index lost 0.84%

Japanese investors bought 18.8 billion yen of overseas equities in the week ended May 24, their third straight week of net purchase, Ministry of Finance data showed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rules on residential permits for foreign citizens to be optimized in Azerbaijan
Society 13:41
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 29 May 18:15
Knife-wielding man slashes schoolgirls at bus stop in Japan, killing two
Other News 28 May 22:49
Japan's financial watchdog orders Nomura to improve business after leak
Other News 28 May 12:21
Trump expects Japan's military to reinforce United States in Asia and beyond
Other News 28 May 09:56
Two feared dead, 17 hurt after Japan mass stabbing (UPDATED)
Other News 28 May 05:55
Latest
Foundation laid for new petrochemical plant in Iran
Oil&Gas 14:02
Russia’s RussNeft on forecasts for oil production in Azerbaijan for 2019
Oil&Gas 14:01
Greenfields Petroleum announces extension of senior secured debt payments
Oil&Gas 13:59
Iranian tourism industry may bring up to $100 billion revenue
Tourism 13:56
Azerbaijani plant eyes to process 1,500 tons of wool annually
Business 13:55
Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals
Other News 13:54
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:46
Greenfields Petroleum announces sales volumes from Bahar-Gum Deniz block
Oil&Gas 13:43
Uzbek Ministry of Finance names reasons for GDP growth
Finance 13:42