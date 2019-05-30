Indian billionaire jeweler Modi appears in UK court

30 May 2019 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Indian billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi appeared in a London court on Thursday where he heard that no date could yet be set for a full hearing over his possible extradition to India, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Modi, 48, whose diamonds have adorned Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March over allegations of his involvement in a $2 billion fraud at India’s state-run Punjab National Bank.

At a short hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, his lawyer Clare Montgomery said the Indian authorities had not yet produced full details of the evidence against him.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot agreed that no date for the full extradition hearing could be set and Modi was remanded in custody until June 27. Arbuthnot had denied Modi bail at a previous hearing over fears he was a flight risk.

