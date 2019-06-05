Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action

5 June 2019 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office,” Trump told British television station ITV. “They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today.”

When asked if he thought he would need to take military action, he said: “There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No. I’d rather not. But there’s always a chance.”

He said, when asked, that he was prepared to talk to Rouhani: “Yeah of course. I would much rather talk.”

