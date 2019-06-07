4 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Four militants were killed in a fierce overnight gunfight with government forces in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The gunfight broke out at village Lassipora of Pulwama district, about 45 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Last evening a gunfight triggered here between militants present inside a residential house and joint contingents of police, paramilitary and army," a senior police official posted in Pulwama told Xinhua.

"In the initial exchange of fire one militant was killed and the gunfight continued throughout night. Early this morning three other militants were also killed in the stand-off."

A police spokesman said the slain militants were local cadres of Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit.

"Preliminary investigations say all of them (slain militants) are local cadres. However, we will soon release their names after proper verification," the police official said.

Indian army and police have not suffered any damage in the gunfight.

The last two weeks have seen a sudden increase in the number of gunfights and militant killings in the region.

Militant groups opposing New Delhi's rule are engaged in a guerilla war with Indian troops in the region since 1989. Gunfight between the two sides takes place intermittently.

