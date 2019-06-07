Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council

Ethiopia’s prime minister arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his office said, reports Trend referring to Reuters

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks,” Abiy’s office said on Twitter.

On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia — where the African Union is based — planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition.

