Airstrikes kill 11 militants in E. Afghanistan

At least 11 militants were confirmed dead as security forces' aircraft targeted Taliban hideouts in Zarmat district of the eastern Paktia province, said an army statement released Monday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Five more militants were injured as the air raids targeted the militants hideouts in Haider Khil and Patak areas of Zarmat district on Monday morning, the statement added.

A weapon cache of the militants was also destroyed in the air strikes, the statement added.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Pakia and the neighboring Khost and Paktika provinces haven't commented.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news