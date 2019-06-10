Airstrikes kill 11 militants in E. Afghanistan

10 June 2019 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least 11 militants were confirmed dead as security forces' aircraft targeted Taliban hideouts in Zarmat district of the eastern Paktia province, said an army statement released Monday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Five more militants were injured as the air raids targeted the militants hideouts in Haider Khil and Patak areas of Zarmat district on Monday morning, the statement added.

A weapon cache of the militants was also destroyed in the air strikes, the statement added.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Pakia and the neighboring Khost and Paktika provinces haven't commented.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 14:26
Afghan forces kill 6 militants in western Farah province: officer
Other News 9 June 11:24
Car bomb kills 8 police in E. Afghanistan
Other News 2 June 10:36
Uzbekistan to build five gas concrete plants together with German company
Economy 31 May 13:27
Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least seven casualties
Other News 31 May 09:43
Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six
Other News 30 May 12:40
Latest
India's vice president calls for revamping education system
Other News 22:12
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 19:43
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Russian Ambassador: Baku and Moscow may use opportunities for linking transport routes
Economy 18:16
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 17:55