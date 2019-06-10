India's vice president calls for revamping education system

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has called for revamp of the country's education system to equip the youth with the knowledge, skills and attitudes required for the 21st century, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"We cannot afford to have a mediocre or qualitatively sub-optimal system of education, if we are to thrive in this rapidly changing world," Naidu said while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of "Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning" in the southern state of Karnataka.

Referring to the draft "National Education policy," Naidu said, "the need to aim for excellence and equity and strikes a balance between the national needs and ethos and the need to prepare our students to be among the best in the global context."

Further, calling for pragmatic language policy, Naidu said that it should give due importance to mother tongues and other languages to help students excel in a multi-lingual world.

Talking about the literacy rate, he added, "in the next few years, we must ensure that our population can read, write, compute, articulate and participate with greater self-confidence in the developmental processes."

