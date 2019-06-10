India's vice president calls for revamping education system

10 June 2019 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has called for revamp of the country's education system to equip the youth with the knowledge, skills and attitudes required for the 21st century, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"We cannot afford to have a mediocre or qualitatively sub-optimal system of education, if we are to thrive in this rapidly changing world," Naidu said while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of "Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning" in the southern state of Karnataka.

Referring to the draft "National Education policy," Naidu said, "the need to aim for excellence and equity and strikes a balance between the national needs and ethos and the need to prepare our students to be among the best in the global context."

Further, calling for pragmatic language policy, Naidu said that it should give due importance to mother tongues and other languages to help students excel in a multi-lingual world.

Talking about the literacy rate, he added, "in the next few years, we must ensure that our population can read, write, compute, articulate and participate with greater self-confidence in the developmental processes."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan signs agreements on co-op with foreign partners
Economy 15:08
Modi's ruling NDA may win key Rajya Sabha majority next year
Other News 8 June 12:12
A week late, but India's monsoon arrives in southern Kerala
Other News 8 June 11:25
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with UAE, India in agricultural sector
Economy 8 June 09:47
Fire in chemical store in eastern India
Other News 8 June 08:17
9 killed, 5 injured after vehicle overturns in India
Other News 7 June 23:39
Latest
Airstrikes kill 11 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 21:39
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 19:43
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Russian Ambassador: Baku and Moscow may use opportunities for linking transport routes
Economy 18:16
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 17:55