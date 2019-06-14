4 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coast in botched attack

14 June 2019 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

Four al-Shabab militants were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) they were setting up apparently detonated prematurely in Kenya's coastal Lamu region early Thursday, the police confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A number of militants were also injured in the 3 a.m. incident near a bridge in Lamu East, said Lamu security operation director Joseph Kanyiri.

"I can confirm that four of the militants died from an IED explosion," he said. "It seems the device went off before they were done setting it up, killing three militants on the spot while another died a few minutes later.

"Three badly charred bodies were recovered on the scene while another was picked up a few meters away. It seems he was trying to get away but succumbed to injuries," Kanyiri added.

The area falls within the infamous Boni forest where a security operation, dubbed Linda Boni, has been underway since 2015 to flush out militants there.

The militants have been using the forest to stage attacks on local civilians and security personnel.

Kanyiri said three loaded AK-47 magazines, 12 loose rounds of ammunition and a magazine pouch were also recovered at the scene.

The tourism resort region of the coast has been a target of terror attacks in the past, often staged by al-Shabab terrorists who waged a war against Kenya soon after it deployed its military to war-ravaged Somalia in October 2011.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen
Arab World 12 June 05:32
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 12 June 02:48
Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 3 June 07:45
Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 Hours
Arab World 2 June 05:13
7 killed in head-on collision in western Kenya
Other News 2 June 02:57
Syrian army repels another Nusra front attack on Kafr Nabudah
Arab World 29 May 05:08
Latest
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 2 missing in China
China 13 June 23:52
Trump says neither Iran nor U.S. ready to make a deal
Iran 13 June 23:03
Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke fears over conflict and oil
World 13 June 22:11
Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 21:23
Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions in Children's Arts School No. 2 (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 20:49
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of children's shelter (PHOTO)
Society 13 June 20:07
Uzbekistan may abolish VAT benefits for food products
Uzbekistan 13 June 19:37
Uzbekistan's AGMK increases extraction of precious metals from ore
Uzbekistan 13 June 19:05
Expert: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran regional partnership testifies their interest in INTC project
Business 13 June 18:51