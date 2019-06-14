Trump says Canada, Mexico behind trade deal, up to U.S. to get it passed

14 June 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Canada and Mexico are completely in line on the new North American trade deal and it is up to the United States to get it passed, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he hoped Congress would quickly move to act on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, or USMCA. Canada said on Thursday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to meet with Trump on June 20 in Washington to discuss ratification of the accord.

“Hopefully they can act quickly because we could have that done very, very fast if we can get support from, really, the Democrats in Congress, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, they have to put the bill forward,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has been pushing Congress to speed up a vote on the agreement. But the Democratic-led House of Representatives has sought more time to review the deal, with Pelosi pressing for improved enforcement mechanisms for labor and environmental standards.

Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, have been seeking a vote on the USMCA before the August recess to avoid budget debates and 2020 presidential campaign activity expected to intensify in the autumn.

But Pelosi controls the schedule for trade legislation in the House and USMCA does not appear likely to come to a vote in that chamber during the summer.

“I think that hopefully it’s going to get approved quickly,” Trump told a roundtable with state governors. “Everybody wants it. It’s in Congress right now. It’s in the House and they’re reviewing it. But everybody seems to want it.”

“As you know Canada is totally in line and Mexico is totally in line and now it’s up to us to get it passed. And it’s going to have a tremendous impact, I think,” he added, noting it would mean “a lot of money and a lot of jobs.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 13:03
Canada rejects idea of halting extradition of top Huawei executive to United States
Other News 10:35
Iran foreign minister: U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of 'sabotage diplomacy'
Iran 06:25
Iran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
Iran 03:53
U.S. blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers in Sea of Oman
US 01:38
Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke fears over conflict and oil
World 13 June 22:11
Latest
Venture of Uzbekistan Airways to purchase chargers via tender
Tenders 13:04
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 13:03
North-South Transport Corridor to become viable with obvious benefits of regional co-op
Economy 12:43
Volume of incoming tourists to Kazakhstan growing
Tourism 12:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats
Finance 12:19
Baku hosts conference on role of women of Turkic world in achieving SDGs
Politics 12:11
TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world
Politics 12:10
Airbus signs amended A400M deal with buyer countries
Other News 12:09
Turkish FM: NATO not able to defend Turkey
Turkey 12:08