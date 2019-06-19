Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia's West Papua

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck the Indonesian province of Papua, with its epicentre estimated about 250 km west of the city of Jayapura, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The powerful quake, initially believed to have bee of magnitude 6.5, had a depth of 12 km, and its epicentre was reportedly located in what is thought to be a sparsely populated area.

Casualties or damage have not yet been reported.

The quake, taking place just after midnight on Thursday local time, follows a powerful magnitude 6.2-earthquake in eastern Indonesia, 133 km northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island on Monday.

Thursday's quake follows a week-long period of major seismic activity across Asia. On Tuesday, two earthqakes in Sichuan Province, central China measuring magnitude 6.0 and 5.1 on the richter scale killed at least 11 people and injured 122 more. Later Tuesday, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Japan's Niigata Prefecture, just off the coast of the main island, causing mass power outages across thousands of residential homes. At least five people were injured in that event, with weak tsunamis later observed on Awashima Island in Niigata Prefecture and the city of Sakata in northern Japan. On Wednesday, a magnitude 6.8 quake struck southeast of Raoul Island in New Zealand's remote Kermadec Islands chain.

Casualties and damage were not reported.

