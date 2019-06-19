Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia's West Papua

19 June 2019 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck the Indonesian province of Papua, with its epicentre estimated about 250 km west of the city of Jayapura, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The powerful quake, initially believed to have bee of magnitude 6.5, had a depth of 12 km, and its epicentre was reportedly located in what is thought to be a sparsely populated area.

Casualties or damage have not yet been reported.

The quake, taking place just after midnight on Thursday local time, follows a powerful magnitude 6.2-earthquake in eastern Indonesia, 133 km northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor Island on Monday.

Thursday's quake follows a week-long period of major seismic activity across Asia. On Tuesday, two earthqakes in Sichuan Province, central China measuring magnitude 6.0 and 5.1 on the richter scale killed at least 11 people and injured 122 more. Later Tuesday, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Japan's Niigata Prefecture, just off the coast of the main island, causing mass power outages across thousands of residential homes. At least five people were injured in that event, with weak tsunamis later observed on Awashima Island in Niigata Prefecture and the city of Sakata in northern Japan. On Wednesday, a magnitude 6.8 quake struck southeast of Raoul Island in New Zealand's remote Kermadec Islands chain.

Casualties and damage were not reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
15 injured after quake strikes off NE Japan
Other News 06:08
Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake
China 18 June 05:13
2 killed, 10 missing as passenger boat sinks in Indonesia
Other News 18 June 00:59
6.0-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
China 17 June 21:53
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 17 June 08:08
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
Other News 16 June 13:55
Latest
Statistics: Azerbaijani citizens spending more money
Business 22:30
Fed holds rates steady, signals cuts possible later this year
US 22:27
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton
Politics 22:12
Chinese FM Wang Yi holds talks with Dutch counterpart
China 21:19
Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction
Economy 20:45
Azerbaijani minister: Military personnel must be educated in spirit of love for Motherland (PHOTO)
Politics 20:20
Azerbaijan, France to produce armored vehicles
Society 20:20
Official: Germany would've been Iran's 1-st trade partner if not for US sanctions
Business 19:59
Iran looks to inject liquidity in power, water-related projects
Business 19:54