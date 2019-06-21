France creating G7 cryptocurrency taskforce, says central banker

France will set up a G7 taskforce on “stable coin” projects, including Facebook’s planned Libra cryptocurrency, that will be led by European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure, France’s central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters

France currently holds the G7 presidency.

As Villeroy spoke, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Libra had to be safe or it would not happen, and that the world’s major central banks would need to have oversight.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news