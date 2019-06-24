Iran will 'pay the price' if persists with aggression, Saudi minister tells Le Monde

24 June 2019 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs warned Iran there would be more sanctions if it continued its “aggressive polices”, but said Riyadh wanted to avoid war, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“Today, Iran is under severe economic sanctions,” Adel al-Jubeir told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday. “These sanctions will be strengthened. If Iran continues its aggressive policies, it will have to pay the price.”

