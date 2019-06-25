Central bankers weigh up Facebook's Libra plan

25 June 2019 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

A senior member of the Swiss National Bank said he was open-minded about Facebook’s cryptocurrency project, while an Italian official looked for more information as central bankers try to get to grips with the initiative, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Facebook revealed plans last week to launch Libra, the latest development in its effort to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments.

“Overall I think it’s an interesting development and I’m pretty relaxed about it,” Thomas Moser, an alternate member of the Swiss National Bank’s governing board, said at the Crypto Valley Conference in Zug.

“They have clearly indicated that they are willing to play according to the rules, they have been contacting the regulators,” Moser added.

How regulators of the international financial system respond to the Libra project, which Facebook aims to launch by the first half of 2020, will have a crucial impact on its prospects.

The cryptocurrency must respect anti-money laundering regulations and its backers must seek licenses if it offers banking services, France’s central bank chief said in a magazine interview.

Domenico Gammaldi, head of the Bank of Italy’s head of market and payment system oversight, said he wanted more information on the project.

“I’ve read more than 200 pages of comments, and it’s very strange for me to give a personal opinion on 12 pages in the white paper,” Gammaldi said on Tuesday.

“The white paper, that means ‘white,’ without any information.”

Facebook has linked with 28 partners in a Geneva-based entity called the Libra Association, which will govern its new digital coin set to launch in the first half of 2020, according to marketing materials and interviews with executives.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump
Other News 24 June 13:55
Bitcoin breaks $11,000 mark for 1st time since March 2018
Finance 22 June 20:00
British regulator asks Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
Other News 21 June 16:12
France creating G7 cryptocurrency taskforce, says central banker
Other News 21 June 12:26
Companies producing cryptocurrency to be cut off electricity in Iran
Business 20 June 15:39
How bidaicoin will change agriculture of Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Finance 19 June 17:32
Latest
Azerbaijan creates conditions for Montenegro's investments in various sectors of economy
Business 16:29
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated through alternative energy sources
Business 16:23
Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, says foreign minister
Other News 16:13
Uzbekistan Airways intends to transport Russian tourists to Georgia
Economy 16:11
Advantageous roaming bundles from Nar for those who travel abroad
ICT 16:03
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 15:59
Georgian minister of Economy talks fluctuation of lari exchange rate
Finance 15:58
PM: Azerbaijan to greatly increase amount of investments in Montenegro’s resort business
Business 15:56
Minister discloses amount of foreign investments approved in Iran
Business 15:55