15 killed, 75 injured in Madgascar stampede

At least 15 people were killed and 75 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede during an official celebration of the independence day of Madagascar, Richard Ravalomanana, secretary of state for the Gendarmerie of Madagascar, confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at Mahamasina stadium, where activities to celebrate the 59th independence day of Madagascar were hosted.

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and his visiting Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, offered their condolences to the families of victims during a press conference later during the day at presidential palace of Madagascar. Rajoelina announced at the same time that the state will cover the hospitalization costs of the wounded.

A few months ago, the Mahamasina stadium had already been the scene of a deadly stampede. On September 9, 2018, during a football match between Madagascar and Senegal, a stampede at the entrance to the stadium occurred, leaving one person killed and 47 others wounded.

