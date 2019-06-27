15 killed, 75 injured in Madgascar stampede

27 June 2019 04:59 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people were killed and 75 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede during an official celebration of the independence day of Madagascar, Richard Ravalomanana, secretary of state for the Gendarmerie of Madagascar, confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at Mahamasina stadium, where activities to celebrate the 59th independence day of Madagascar were hosted.

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and his visiting Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, offered their condolences to the families of victims during a press conference later during the day at presidential palace of Madagascar. Rajoelina announced at the same time that the state will cover the hospitalization costs of the wounded.

A few months ago, the Mahamasina stadium had already been the scene of a deadly stampede. On September 9, 2018, during a football match between Madagascar and Senegal, a stampede at the entrance to the stadium occurred, leaving one person killed and 47 others wounded.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Interest rates on loans in national currency hits record level in Uzbekistan
Economy 23 May 13:12
Russia, Madagascar sign agreement on military cooperation
Russia 6 October 2018 12:06
Madagascar president nominates Ntsay as new PM
Other News 5 June 2018 02:55
Latest
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
US 06:23
Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister
Other News 05:51
US is 'not in a position to obliterate Iran,' Iranian foreign minister says
Politics 05:23
Israeli startup NeuroBlade raises $23 million to develop AI chip
Israel 04:24
Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants
US 03:41
Azerbaijani boxer reaches semifinal at 2nd European Games
Society 03:05
United Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until Sept. 3
US 03:02
Vienna 'gas explosion': 12 injured - two seriously - after blast blows hole in building
Europe 02:29
FAA identifies new risk on Boeing 737 MAX
Other News 01:59