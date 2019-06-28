Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Fujitsu unit, Qualcomm to make 5G phones

28 June 2019 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s biggest-listed firm by market value, said on Friday it had signed a deal with Qualcomm and a unit of Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd to produce 5G smartphones in the country, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The Vsmart phones will be manufactured at its factory in the capital city of Hanoi and will be sold in the U.S. and European markets from April next year, Vingroup said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company started construction of the factory that can produce 125 million units a year..

Vingroup launched Vsmart brand in December last year, seeking to win market share from popular brands Samsung and Apple in Vietnam, which has a population of 95 million people.

The company began selling Vsmart phones in Spain in March and plans to expand into other European markets. Its phones went on sale in regional neighbor Myanmar last month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Facebook outlines ideas for oversight board
World 27 June 17:30
Dutch agency warns of cyber spying ahead of 5G report
Other News 27 June 17:01
Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout
Other News 27 June 12:43
Amazon launches new in-store pickup option with Rite Aid as first partner
Other News 27 June 11:23
South Koreans get 5G service in 'scariest place' on North Korea border
Other News 27 June 09:22
Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
Other News 26 June 10:03
Latest
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:11
Renault ready to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:07
Georgian minister holds meeting with tourism sector entrepreneurs
Tourism 10:05
Turkmen bank to allocate loans for dev't of agro-industrial complex
Finance 10:04
Japan PM Abe calls for strong G20 message on free trade
Other News 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 28
Finance 09:45
New Danish ambassador appointed in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 09:36
Iranian Minister warns automakers over sale delays
Iran 09:27
Production of some agricultural equipment planned to be exempt from VAT in Azerbaijan
Business 09:23