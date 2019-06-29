Libyan navy says rescues 391 illegal immigrants off western coast

29 June 2019 06:13 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy said on Friday that it rescued 391 illegal immigrants off the western coast in four days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Coast Guards patrols rescued a total of 391 on rubber boats during the past four days off northeastern Tripoli," Ayob Qassem, navy's spokesman, told Xinhua.

The rescued immigrants are of different Arab, African and Asian nationalities, the spokesman said.

The immigrants have been provided with humanitarian and medical assistance and taken to a reception center in the city, Qassem added.

Libyan navy rescued more than 1,200 illegal immigrants off the western coast in May.

Recently, migrant flows from western Libya toward Europe have increased significantly because of the improved weather conditions.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe because of the insecurity and chaos in the North African country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants
US 27 June 03:41
37 rescued migrants arrive in Malta
Other News 23 June 19:00
Libyan navy says rescues 199 migrants off western coast
Arab World 23 June 02:19
Mass ICE deportation raids delayed for two weeks - Trump
US 23 June 00:55
137 illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya
Other News 22 June 07:07
20 people missing from migrant boat rescued off Spanish coast
Europe 20 June 00:28
Latest
Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
Other News 07:22
Chemical production grows rapidly in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:00
Putin ready for cooperation with US, Kremlin says
Russia 05:38
Trump invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet at DMZ during South Korea visit
US 04:54
Anti-Iranian sanctions not discussed at meeting on nuclear deal — Russian senior diplomat
Nuclear Program 04:15
Putin, Moon Jae-in discuss situation on Korean Peninsula
Russia 03:39
Genoa blasts away remnants of tragic motorway bridge
Europe 02:58
Charlottesville neo-Nazi sentenced to life, judge says 'too great a risk' to release
US 02:19
It's time to focus on future relationship, French minister tells Britain
Europe 01:41