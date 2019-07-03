1 soldier killed, 29 injured in Sudan's protests: spokesman

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which belongs to the Sudanese army, said on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was killed and 29 others injured during popular protests in Sudan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The RSF is an apparent target," Jamal Jumma Adam, RSF's spokesman, said at a press conference in the capital Khartoum.

There is a campaign against the RSF in many ways, including committing some crimes and putting on RSF uniform, he added.

"We have turned to legal procedures and opened 39 cases of impersonating RSF soldiers, forgery and blackmailing," Adam noted.

The RSF forces are disciplined and law-abiding, he said, adding maintaining the peaceful nature of the demonstrations would prevent material and human losses.

On Monday, Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced arrest of those who fired gun shots at regular forces and citizens during Sunday's protests in Khartoum.

Undersecretary of Sudan's Health Ministry Sulaiman Abdul Jabbar said in a statement that seven people were killed and 181 others injured in the protests across the country.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese citizens took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Sunday, in response to the call by the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance to pressurize the TMC to hand power to the civilians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news