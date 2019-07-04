8 killed, dozens missing as boat capsizes in NW Pakistan

4 July 2019 08:48 (UTC+04:00)

Eight dead bodies retrieved from a lake after a boat carrying over 50 people capsized in Pakistan's northwest Haripur city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media and officials said Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Arab Gul, an assistant commissioner of the city, said 15 people have been rescued so far while divers were searching for dozens of others, adding that four children were among the people who lost their lives in the Wednesday's unfortunate incident.

He said about 50 to 60 people, including women and children, were on board the boat when due to high tides it capsized in the Tarbela Lake in Haripur.

The ill-fated boat was en route to Haripur from the Dedal Kamach area of Shangla district of the province when the incident occurred.

Rescuers along with local divers were dispatched immediately after the incident, but it took long time for them to reach the accident site which was not accessible by road.

Meanwhile, teams of special force of Pakistan army have also been dispatched to the site to expedite the rescue operation.

Emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the city, and doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to immediately report for duty, local Urdu TV news channels said.

Police said that apparently the boat capsized because of overloading as it was also carrying animals and cargo beyond its capacity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek company to supply sweet cherry to China
Economy 3 July 12:02
Iran Minister calls to increase trades with 15 neighboring countries
Iran 1 July 11:37
Day of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces celebrated in Pakistan (PHOTO)
Politics 27 June 10:15
Expansion of trade with Islamabad on Tehran's agenda
Politics 26 June 14:08
Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, state news agency says
Other News 24 June 13:05
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold joint exercises of special forces
Politics 18 June 15:20
Latest
Iran's imports via customs of its Bazerghan district significantly up
Economy 09:31
Cargo transportation from Iran to Turkey up by 74%
Economy 09:30
Australian student missing in North Korea is released
Other News 09:23
26 dead after boat sinks in Honduras
Other News 08:02
Output of agricultural products in Azerbaijan growing
Economy 07:17
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sichuane quake hits Sichuan
China 07:01
Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply
Oil&Gas 06:19
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
US 05:32
Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
World 04:52