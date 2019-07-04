8 killed, dozens missing as boat capsizes in NW Pakistan

Eight dead bodies retrieved from a lake after a boat carrying over 50 people capsized in Pakistan's northwest Haripur city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media and officials said Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Arab Gul, an assistant commissioner of the city, said 15 people have been rescued so far while divers were searching for dozens of others, adding that four children were among the people who lost their lives in the Wednesday's unfortunate incident.

He said about 50 to 60 people, including women and children, were on board the boat when due to high tides it capsized in the Tarbela Lake in Haripur.

The ill-fated boat was en route to Haripur from the Dedal Kamach area of Shangla district of the province when the incident occurred.

Rescuers along with local divers were dispatched immediately after the incident, but it took long time for them to reach the accident site which was not accessible by road.

Meanwhile, teams of special force of Pakistan army have also been dispatched to the site to expedite the rescue operation.

Emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the city, and doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to immediately report for duty, local Urdu TV news channels said.

Police said that apparently the boat capsized because of overloading as it was also carrying animals and cargo beyond its capacity.

