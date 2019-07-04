Iran says it could consider talks with U.S. only if sanctions lifted and Khamenei permits

4 July 2019 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s intelligence minister has said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran’s top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave his approval, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only If (U.S. President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leader gives permission to hold such talks,” Mahmoud Alavi said late on Wednesday.

“Americans were scared of Iran’s military power, that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran.”

Trump said last month that he had aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled that he was open to talks with Tehran.

Tehran said the surveillance drone had been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in Iranian airspace, while Washington said it had been in international airspace.

Tension has spiked between Tehran and Washington since last year, when Trump quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its sensitive nuclear work.

In reaction to U.S. sanctions, which have notably targeted its main foreign revenue stream in the shape of crude oil exports, Iran has scaled back its commitment to the deal. It said on Wednesday that it would boost its uranium enrichment after July 7 to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the agreement.

The European Union has urged it to stick to the terms of the deal, but Tehran has said its commitment will gradually decrease until Britain, France and Germany can ensure that it benefits financially from the accord - Iran’s main incentive for signing up to it.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 14:01
Iranian minister: Demand for cars exceeds production 6 times
Economy 13:33
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 12:38
Turkmenistan to introduce advanced inspection methods on borders
Economy 12:33
Iran dispatches expert workforce to foreign countries
Economy 12:14
Putin says ready to step up dialogue with U.S over disarmament
Other News 11:26
Latest
Kazakhstan to expand vegetable oil production
Economy 14:17
SOCAR, UNDP discuss future plans (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 14:13
After repair, SOCAR proceeds to export its oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline
Business 14:09
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 14:01
Holcim starts dialogue on prospects for development of construction industry
Business 14:00
Deputy PM: Information on holding early parliamentary elections unfounded
Politics 13:51
Details of construction of international airport terminal in Georgia revealed
Tourism 13:49
BP to conduct seismic survey on block D230
Business 13:43
Azerbaijan Mortgage Credit Guarantee Fund opens tender for repair
Tenders 13:42