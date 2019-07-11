Trump to meet with Pakistani PM in late July

11 July 2019 00:43 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 22 at the White House, discussing counterterrorism and other issues, according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Trump and Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy and trade, the statement said.

It will be Khan's first visit to the United States since he assumed office in August last year.

Washington and Islamabad have been at odds over the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Last month, Pakistan rejected a report issued by the U.S. State Department on International Religious Freedom, saying the segment on Pakistan is "a compendium of unsubstantiated and biased assertions."

