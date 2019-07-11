North Korea calls South Korea's F-35 jet purchases 'extremely dangerous action'

11 July 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea’s acquisition of American F-35 stealth fighter jets will force North Korea to develop and test “special armaments” to destroy the new weapons, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

South Korean authorities are “impudent and pitiful” for “talking loudly about reconciliation and cooperation between the north and the south” while buying more weapons from the United States, an unnamed policy research director at the Institute for American Studies of North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

“There is no room for doubt that the delivery of ‘F-35A’, which is also called an ‘invisible lethal weapon’, is aimed at securing military supremacy over the neighboring countries in the region and especially opening a ‘gate’ to invading the north in time of emergency on the Korean peninsula,” the statement said.

“We, on our part, have no other choice but to develop and test the special armaments to completely destroy the lethal weapons reinforced in south Korea.”

South Korea took delivery of its first two F-35 jets in March, with more slated to arrive this year. It has agreed to buy a total of 40 of the advanced aircraft, the last to be delivered by 2021.

North Korea’s latest criticism of South Korea’s military acquisition as an “extremely dangerous action which will trigger our reaction” comes as inter-Korean relations have stalled.

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in was left on the sidelines of a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border in June, and there have been few signs that relations have improved.

“The south Korean authorities had better come to their senses before it is too late, shattering the preposterous illusions that an opportunity would come for improved inter-Korean relations if they follow in the footsteps of the United States,” the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stockpiles
Other News 10 July 10:49
Moon Jae-in: Seoul aims to develop cooperation with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10 July 10:04
Japan, South Korea step up trade dispute
World 9 July 13:25
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for purchase of punches
Tenders 8 July 17:53
Supply-chain pain: South Korea chipmakers and their suppliers seek to bypass Tokyo curbs
Other News 8 July 17:33
Uzbekistan exports beans to South Korea for first time
Economy 8 July 12:19
Latest
Why OPEC crude output reached lowest level since 2014?
Oil&Gas 12:55
Over 700,000 vehicles transported through Turkish ports in June
Economy 12:54
Another ceasefire monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:53
Over 20 textile companies in Turkey leave Istanbul
Economy 12:51
Eastern Partnership countries create catalog of investment projects
Economy 12:33
International Symposium on Islamic Civilization in Caucasus starts in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:33
Paper manufacturing to increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:27
China says U.S. trade row can be resolved through mutual respect
Other News 12:24
Decline rate in Iran’s oil output to slow in H2 2019
Oil&Gas 12:23