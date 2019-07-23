Venezuela hit by new blackout

Venezuela was hit by a new blackout on Monday, said reports on social networks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The power outage affected much of the country (about 17 states) as of 4:40 p.m. local time (2040 GMT), including the capital district.

Many posted images of Caracas residents walking to their destinations after the blackout interrupted subway service.

The power outage also knocked out telephone service, traffic lights and other basic services.

The country still has fresh memories of previous blackouts, including one on March 7 that brought the country to a standstill for days.

