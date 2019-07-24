Trump's new anti-asylum rule faces court test in California

24 July 2019 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

A new U.S. rule aimed at slashing the number of asylum cases at the southern border with Mexico faces a court test on Wednesday when a federal judge will hear arguments about whether to block the measure pending trial, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union sued President Donald Trump’s administration after it issued a so-called interim final rule on July 16 that would require asylum-seekers to first pursue safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on their way to the United States.

Opponents say the rule violates U.S. laws covering asylum-seekers fleeing persecution, while the Trump administration considers it a legal means to combat fraudulent asylum claims.

Judge Jon Tigar in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hear arguments on Wednesday about whether to issue a temporary restraining order that would block the rule, which otherwise took effect last week.

Only the restraining order is at issue, not the underlying merits of the case. The judge could rule from the bench whether to issue the restraining order or take several days.

The case is similar to another one in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia filed by the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition that also challenges the Trump administration rule. That case had a hearing on Monday and a decision about a temporary restraining is due any time.

Trump’s rule to restrict asylum-seekers was the latest measure ahead of the November 2020 election to please his political supporters, who sent him to the White House after a 2016 campaign in which he promised to build a border wall and also ban immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

The Trump administration has issued a rapid-fire series of anti-immigration edicts recently, the latest coming on Monday with a new rule to expedite deportations for immigrants who entered the United States illegally and are caught anywhere within it. The rule expands a program typically applied only along the southern border.

Democrats have blasted the policies as cruel, faulting the Trump administration for warehousing migrants in crowded detention facilities along the border and separating immigrant children from the adults they have traveled with.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Donald Trump's trade war hurting China more than US, says IMF
World 00:44
Trump says he could win war in Afghanistan but doesn't want to 'kill 10 million people'
US 23 July 02:58
Trump dismisses Iran's claim of arresting CIA spies
US 22 July 22:32
Joe Biden compares Trump to segregationist George Wallace
Other News 20 July 14:03
Trump says U.S. will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
US 20 July 00:49
Trump tells France's Macron U.S. concerned with proposed digital services tax
US 19 July 22:53
Latest
Portugal will listen to new UK government, priority is to avoid hard Brexit
Other News 15:37
Polish gymnastics coach talks favorable atmosphere as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 15:27
Russian gymnasts hope to win gold medal in EYOF Baku 2019 team standings
Society 15:25
IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy 15:23
IFC talks modernization of Uzbek TPP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan’s ANAS High-Tech Park to use "green corridor" at customs
Society 15:19
TAP to facilitate switch from coal to gas in Italy: consortium
Oil&Gas 15:19
National Iranian Drilling Company, Dana Drilling Company signed a co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 15:16
EYOF Baku 2019: Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian athletes
Society 15:11