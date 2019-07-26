Palestinian authority decides to suspend all agreements signed with Israel

26 July 2019 00:59 (UTC+04:00)

PNA President Mahmoud Abbas has stated at a leadership meeting in Ramallah that a committee will be established to determine how to implement the decision, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Palestinian Authority will suspend all accords signed with Israel, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday, local media report. The statement comes after recent news of Palestinian homes being demolished in East Jerusalem.

According to the report, the decision will come into force on Friday and a special committee will be formed to determine how it should be implemented.

​Earlier this week, the Israeli authorities started demolishing houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighbourhood, located near Jerusalem.

The Israelis justify their actions by security considerations and say that the buildings were built too close to the separation barriers encircling the West Bank. The demolition warrants were issued based on a military directive of 2011, which prohibits construction within 250 meters (820 feet) of the separation barrier.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognise Palestinian Authority as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Israel developing relations in all directions
Economy 25 July 12:09
Israel, Azerbaijan expanding co-op
ICT 25 July 11:14
Turkmenistan develops medical cooperation with Russia, Israel
Turkmenistan 22 July 10:08
Cargo from Israel via Turkish ports in June exceeds 7M tons
Economy 19 July 12:24
Turkey-Israel trade turnover up
Economy 5 July 16:33
Number of incoming US & Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 5 July 10:05
Latest
U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs
US 25 July 23:42
Yemeni Houthis carry out drone attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 25 July 23:00
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 25 July 21:47
Fire erupts at training ground storing ammunition in north-eastern Germany
Europe 25 July 21:35
Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku
Society 25 July 20:52
Second day of EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions wraps up
Society 25 July 20:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 25 July 20:31
Azerbaijani state oil company puts out tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 25 July 20:16
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 25 July 20:05