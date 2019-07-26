Singapore June industrial output drops less than forecast

26 July 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Singapore’s industrial production slipped in June, dented by electronics sector, although the drop was slightly less than expected, data showed on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Manufacturing output fell 6.9% in June from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, compared with a revised 2% contraction in May. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 7.9% drop.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.2% in June, after a revised 0.1% fall in May. The median forecast was for a fall of 0.7%.

