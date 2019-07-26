WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year

26 July 2019 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

WhatsApp will roll out its payments service in India this year following a year-long pilot, its global chief Will Cathcart has said, as the Facebook-owned messaging giant taps an upsurge in digital payments in its dominant market, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

WhatsApp is ubiquitous across India, where data consumption is surging thanks to cheap internet, but a full launch of its payments feature had been delayed amid some false messages circulating on the platform that have led to mob lynching and more government scrutiny, according to local media.

The Menlo Park, California-based firm has also been trying to comply with Indian regulations including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.

“It’s a regulatory approval question in India at this point,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday on the company’s earnings conference call in reference to WhatsApp Pay.

“We’re also working beyond India in a number of other countries and hope to have this rolled out to a large percent of the people who use WhatsApp within the next year,” he added.

WhatsApp now has about 400 million users in India, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, encompassing almost a third of India’s population of 1.3 billion. The person did not wish to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

WhatsApp’s payments feature would compete with a crowded market in India that includes Alphabet Inc’s Google Pay, Softbank- and Alibaba-backed Paytm and Walmart’s PhonePe, all of which are used, especially in cities, to pay for everything from groceries to Uber rides.

Digital payments, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to bring more of the country’s cash-loving merchants and consumers into the formal economy.

“Payments services are critical to bringing millions more people into India’s fast-growing digital economy,” Will Cathcart, WhatsApp’s global head, said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Cathcart was speaking at an event held to announce a tie-up with India’s top government think tank NITI Aayog to promote women’s entrepreneurship.

“We can’t wait to provide this service to our users across India this year,” Cathcart said.

WhatsApp will use India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) standard used by many other digital payments services, which is growing rapidly — UPI processed over 750 million transactions last month, rising from about 246 million a year earlier.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran says India given consular access to 18 crew of the detained British vessel
Iran 12:35
Four feared dead in mishap in Coal India mine in east India
Other News 24 July 11:37
Death toll in India's floods rises to 169, army sets up medical camps
Other News 21 July 19:41
India's Priyanka stopped from visiting site of deadly shooting as tensions flare
Other News 19 July 17:00
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
Other News 17 July 15:59
Israel Aerospace signs $50 million follow-up deal with Indian navy
Israel 17 July 12:24
Latest
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in June
Economy 13:09
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 13:06
New terminal to appear at Uzbek airport of Samarkand
Economy 12:57
Freight transportation revenues decline in Georgia
Finance 12:53
Minister: Azerbaijan expects to grab many medals at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 12:47
Total capital of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey up
Economy 12:44
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 12:43
TAP reveals its guaranteed supply pressure
Oil&Gas 12:35
Number of Uzbek companies in Turkey down
Economy 12:35