Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral

27 July 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia will bid farewell to its first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.

The state funeral is expected to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). Those attending will also include Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, along with thousands of Tunisians.

Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of the capital and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15, two months earlier than scheduled. A parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.

Essebsi rose to prominence after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, which was followed by “Arab Spring” revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya and Egypt.

Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali’s fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali. Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Woman dies while trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska
Other News 11:39
Tunisia president hospitalized after health scare: president's son
Other News 25 July 04:05
Eastern Libyan forces warplane makes emergency landing in Tunisia, pilot held
Other News 23 July 00:42
Libyan warplane lands on road in southern Tunisia
Arab World 22 July 14:39
Dancing party shooting kills 4 in Mexico City
World 21 July 07:24
3 sentenced to death for killing 2 Scandinavians in Morocco
World 18 July 23:09
Latest
Over 1 million tons of cargo discharged in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port
Economy 15:06
Belarussian company to supply grain harvesting machines to Uzbekistan
Economy 15:03
Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)
Economy 14:53
India cuts tax rate on electric vehicles to boost uptake
Other News 14:53
Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Russia, Uzbekistan to take part in Int'l Army Games-2019
Politics 14:51
Azerbaijani basketball team defeats Croatian team at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 14:49
Final day of artistic gymnastics competitions kick off as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 14:29
Number of subscribers of Georgia's JSC Telasi increases
Economy 14:14
Azerbaijani Central Bank stresses mitigation of monetary situation
Business 14:00