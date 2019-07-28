89 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast

28 July 2019 05:52 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy on Saturday rescued 89 illegal immigrants off the country's western coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A coast guards patrol received a report and rescued 89 illegal immigrants, all men, on a rubber boat," navy spokesman Ayob Qassem told Xinhua.

The rescue operation took place some 27 miles off the coast of the city of Garrabulli, 55 km east of the capital Tripoli, the spokesman said.

Libyan Red Crescent on Friday recovered 60 bodies of illegal immigrants east of the capital Tripoli.

The United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday said that more than 100 illegal immigrants were missing off western Libyan coast, while 140 others have been rescued.

"If estimated figures are correct, this is the largest loss of life in the central Mediterranean in 2019," UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said.

Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean toward Europe, many of whom drown on the way.

Improved weather conditions increase the flows of illegal immigrants toward Europe, particularly off western Libyan coast.

