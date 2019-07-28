Four killed, 10 injured by Taliban bombing in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

28 July 2019 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

At least four policemen have been killed and ten more wounded in a Taliban bombing in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan, Aref Noori, spokesman to Ghazni provincial governor said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“Last night, an explosive-laden vehicle hit the local police base in Ab Band District leaving four policemen killed and 10 others wounded,” Noori said.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Taliban who said it had caused massive casualties and damages to the base. A local source, who asked for anonymity, has confirmed that a militia commander, Nematullah, has also been killed in the bombing.

This explosion is already the third in a series that had hit Ab Band over the past weekend.

​On Friday, an explosives-loaded car hit Ab Band's district building, killing four Afghan security officers and injuring 20 others. A similar attack on Saturday claimed lives of three policemen and wounded 12 others.

