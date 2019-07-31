Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found

31 July 2019 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Indian authorities said on Wednesday they have recovered the body of coffee baron V.G. Siddhartha from a river in southern India, after his disappearance on Monday sparked speculation he was facing intense financial pressure, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, had not been reachable since late Monday, his flagship entity Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

“Based on preliminary reports, the police have identified the body as that of V.G. Siddhartha,” a police officer told Reuters, adding his family has been notified.

The recovery of Siddhartha’s body unnerved investors in his flagship listed entity Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd even further on Wednesday, sending the stock plunging 20% to an all-time low of 122.75 rupees. The shares had already slid 20% and hit the lower circuit on Tuesday.

Siddhartha, whose Cafe Coffee Day chain has more than 1,600 stores across the country, was widely recognized for bringing the coffee shop culture to India - a largely tea-loving country - more than 10 years before global coffee shop giant Starbucks Corp began its foray into the country.

He was also widely seen as a savvy venture capital investor, who made some prescient early investments in Indian IT services firms like Infosys Ltd and Mindtree Ltd in the 1990s.

Siddhartha was traveling to Mangaluru, a port city about 350 kilometers from India’s tech hub of Bengaluru, when he asked his driver to leave him on a bridge and drive ahead while he took a walk, a police official told Reuters. When Siddhartha did not return, the driver alerted the police.

Television channels showed rescue workers in rubber boats scouring the Nethravathi river near the bridge where Siddhartha, who hails from a coffee-growing family, was last seen.

Some Indian media reports said Siddhartha was under pressure over outstanding debt. A letter, purportedly written by Siddhartha, blamed an unidentified private equity partner for pressuring him into a share buyback, and tax authorities for “harassment” and decisions that hurt the company’s liquidity.

"I fought for a long time, but today I gave up," the letter said, which was published by media here and could be viewed on social media.

Reuters was not able to confirm the authenticity of the letter. Coffee Day Enterprises shared the letter with regulators but also did not comment on its authenticity.

A doctor at the Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru told Reuters that a post mortem was being conducted there on Wednesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top Jaish terrorist wanted for killing 6 Indian troops killed in Kashmir
Other News 30 July 22:48
Amazon plans imminent launch of online food delivery service in India
Other News 29 July 16:54
India cuts tax rate on electric vehicles to boost uptake
Other News 27 July 14:53
India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
Other News 27 July 10:00
WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
Other News 26 July 12:57
Iran says India given consular access to 18 crew of the detained British vessel
Iran 26 July 12:35
Latest
Turkmenistan’s State Concern to hold tender for construction of gas chemical complex
Tenders 10:51
Iran, Belarus agree to barter oil in exchange of goods
Oil&Gas 10:45
UK PM Johnson heads to Northern Ireland, Brexit's toughest riddle
Other News 10:43
Turkmenistan increasing banana harvest
Economy 10:37
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 10:36
Prices of 20 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:26
Prices for gas, oil, electricity to be raised in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
After historic rocket launch, Chinese startup to ramp up missions
Other News 10:05