EU nations to vote Friday on consensus candidate for IMF chief: French official

1 August 2019 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

European Union member states will vote on Friday on who the bloc should put forward as a candidate to head the International Monetary Fund after they failed in talks to rally behind one single person, a French finance ministry official said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Five names are in the mix, the official said on Thursday, although the vote was pushed back to Friday to allow Britain’s new government time to nominate a candidate, should Britain wish to do so.

“The ministers of the 28 member states agreed to proceed to a vote, over several rounds if necessary, to find a European candidate,” said the French finance ministry official.

