Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser

6 August 2019 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to continue trade talks with China and the Trump administration is still planning to host a Chinese delegation for further talks in September, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“He would like to make a deal,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC, adding that it would have to be the “right deal.”

“He would like to continue negotiations,” Kudlow said.

