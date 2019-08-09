German trade surplus shrinks as import growth powers ahead

9 August 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s trade surplus narrowed in the first half of the year as strong domestic demand led to imports growing faster than exports, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is slowly reducing its dependence on foreign sales, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission have urged Germany for years to do more to lift domestic demand as a way to boost imports, stimulate growth elsewhere and reduce global economic imbalances.

As a slowing world economy, trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty take their toll on Germany’s traditionally export-reliant economy, record-high employment, inflation-busting wage hikes and low borrowing costs provide a buffer against external headwinds.

The Federal Statistics Office said on Friday that imports rose 3.0% to 556.2 billion euros ($622.2 billion) in the first six months. Exports grew 0.5% to 666.1 billion euros.

Year on year, the trade surplus narrowed to 109.9 billion euros from 122.4 billion. The current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, fell to 126.4 billion euros from 130.6 billion, the data showed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall
Other News 8 August 16:48
Poland's parliament speaker resigns amid private flights scandal
Other News 8 August 16:06
Average monthly salary increases in Azerbaijan in Jan.-June 2019
Economy 8 August 15:15
Georgian government sells Marine Tech service
Finance 7 August 18:46
Great Wall says JV with BMW is proceeding as planned
Other News 7 August 17:19
Italy Senate rejects motion to block train link with France
Europe 7 August 16:47
Latest
Over 250,000 US tourists visit Turkey in 1H2019
Turkey 13:41
Expert: Uncertainty in oil market to remain till late 2019
Oil&Gas 13:40
Smuggling of home appliances to Iran rises
Economy 13:19
Overhaul of ASCO's Mardakan vessel completed (PHOTO)
Economy 13:18
Uzbekistan to bring localization level of agriculture machinery to 60%
Economy 12:58
JPMorgan Chase Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan for investment project
Economy 12:56
Russia builds high-speed passenger ship for Turkmenistan
Economy 12:51
OPEC oil production fell by 2 mb/d
Oil&Gas 12:49
New retail banking service appears in Georgia
Economy 12:49