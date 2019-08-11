2 foreigners arrested in Myanmar for attempting to smuggle drugs

Two foreigners have been arrested in Myanmar's Yangon for attempting to send drugs to Australia by hiding them in modified crankshafts, according to South Okkalapa township police force Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

About 74 kg of ice were seized from the two foreigners in South Okkalapa township on Friday with one Myanmar national who acted as interpreter also arrested.

Under the information exchange program, the Australia Federal Police informed the Myanmar police force that an Asian man who is under suspicion of having connections with international drug gangs, was in Myanmar and he was planning to send drugs to Australia secretly.

Acting on the information, the Myanmar police made investigation into the case, finding that the Asian man arrived in Yangon by flight on July 30 and leased a house in South Okkalapa township, then he went to Tachliek by flight on Aug. 4.

He returned to Yangon on Tuesday with a partner and an interpreter.

A surprise check at their leased house by the police discovered the ice, worth 5 billion kyats (3.3 million U.S. dollars), along with some mobile phones and 31 crankshafts.

The arrested confessed that the crankshafts were brought from abroad and got modified at a workshop in South Okkalapa township to put the drugs in them and to smuggle them to Australia.

Police are hunting for other suspects involved in the case.

