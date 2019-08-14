British parliament can block no deal Brexit, Hammond says

14 August 2019 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s former finance minister, Philip Hammond, said on Wednesday he was confident that parliament could block a no-deal Brexit if unelected people around Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to force such a disorderly outcome, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Hammond said demands to remove the Irish border backstop were part of a wrecking strategy by unidentified advisers around Johnson that put the United Kingdom on an “inevitable” course towards a no-deal Brexit.

“To set the bar for negotiations so high that we inevitably leave without a deal would be a betrayal,” Hammond told BBC radio. He cast such a demand as “a wrecking tactic” by those who are “pulling the strings” around Johnson in Downing Street.

Hammond said any attempt to bypass parliament would propel the United Kingdom into a constitutional crisis.

“He has to listen to parliament and parliament is clearly opposed to a no-deal exit,” he said. “I am confident that parliament has the means to express that view.”

