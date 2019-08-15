U.S. has applied to seize Grace 1 tanker, Gibraltar says

15 August 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Iranian tanker Grace 1, which is being held in Gibraltar on suspicion of smuggling oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions, the British overseas territory said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered,” the Gibraltar government said in a statement. “The matter will return to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) today.”

