Man stabbed near government offices in central London

15 August 2019 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

A man’s life was in danger after he was stabbed near British government offices in central London on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Police said they were called to Marsham Street where the Home Office (interior ministry) is located after a report of a man armed with a knife.

They found a man with knife injuries which were being treated as life-threatening. Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A Reuters photographer saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the Home Office building.

A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident,” police said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing near Moscow
Russia 12:03
British parliament can block no deal Brexit, Hammond says
Other News 14 August 12:09
Knife-wielding man goes on Sydney rampage, one woman dead
Other News 13 August 14:12
Man killed in northwest London
Europe 13 August 07:40
Some 100 firefighters tackle blaze in West London
Europe 12 August 21:34
UK to ease visa restrictions on top scientists post-Brexit
World 9 August 00:16
Latest
Projects worth over $900M to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:41
Kazakhstan increases cars manufacturing by over 40%
Economy 17:41
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 17:35
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover up by over $1M
Turkey 17:35
Euro rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 10,000 soums
Finance 17:20
Fitch assigns rating to National Bank of Uzbekistan
Finance 17:08
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends protests to Australian government
Politics 16:58
"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest wraps up in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 16:56
BP Chargemaster powers up its first 150kW ultra-fast EV chargers
Oil&Gas 16:48