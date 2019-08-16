Sydney stabbing suspect charged with murder, assault

Australian police on Friday filed charges against a man accused of killing a young woman and wounding another in a stabbing rampage in downtown Sydney this week, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Police said the body of Michaela Dunn, 24, was found in her apartment on Tuesday in the central business district of Australia’s largest city. A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The charges against the 20-year-old man included murder, attempted murder and common assault, police said, adding that he was denied bail and would appear in court on Saturday.

The incident, which brought downtown traffic to a halt in Australia’s biggest city, was not being treated as terrorism, police said this week.

