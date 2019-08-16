Sydney stabbing suspect charged with murder, assault

16 August 2019 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Australian police on Friday filed charges against a man accused of killing a young woman and wounding another in a stabbing rampage in downtown Sydney this week, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Police said the body of Michaela Dunn, 24, was found in her apartment on Tuesday in the central business district of Australia’s largest city. A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The charges against the 20-year-old man included murder, attempted murder and common assault, police said, adding that he was denied bail and would appear in court on Saturday.

The incident, which brought downtown traffic to a halt in Australia’s biggest city, was not being treated as terrorism, police said this week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends protests to Australian government
Politics 15 August 16:58
US to eclipse Qatar, Australia as largest LNG exporter
Oil&Gas 15 August 16:36
Australian wool prices a casualty in U.S.-China trade war
Other News 14 August 14:26
Uzbekistan to launch “open skies” regime at 4 airports
Economy 14 August 11:51
Knife-wielding man goes on Sydney rampage, one woman dead
Other News 13 August 14:12
Australian police investigate report man armed with knife in downtown Sydney
Other News 13 August 09:55
Latest
Oil extraction to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to expand range of sweets
Economy 16:31
Uzbek Ministry of Energy signs agreement with ADB
Oil&Gas 16:29
Cathay CEO resigns amid Hong Kong protest blowback as more rallies planned
Other News 16:29
Teams entitled to take part in AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 named in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:19
Non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast revised down
Oil&Gas 16:13
Demand for OPEC crude in 2019 revised up
Oil&Gas 16:03
Initiative to support resource-saving projects launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:01
OPEC’s crude oil output down by 246,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 15:58