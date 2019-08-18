Influenza H1N1 death toll inches closer to 100 in Myanmar

18 August 2019 02:13 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll of seasonal influenza A (H1N1) pdm 09 reached 96, an official from Ministry of Health and Sports told Xinhua, Trend reports.

From January 1 to August 16 this year, a total of 463 laboratory confirmed influenza H1N1 infection cases were reported with deaths inching closer to 100.

During the period, Yangon region registered highest mortality rate with 66 deaths, accounting two-thirds of total deaths as it has the highest population density, said Daw Khin Khin Gyi, deputy director of Contagious Disease Prevention and Eradication Division under the ministry's Public Health Department.

Also, 12 deaths were reported in Ayeyarwady region while seven deaths in Bago, three deaths in Sagaing and two in Magway regions.

Meanwhile, Mon state registered three deaths, followed by Kachin, Rakhine and Shan states with one death each.

Of the total deaths, 78 deaths were those who suffered from H1N1 influenza with underlying diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and other immune-deficiency conditions, said a report of the Central Epidemiology Unit and National Health Laboratory under the ministry.

The symptoms of the seasonal influenza come within one to five days which is called incubation period after exposure for the infected person as the virus is spread through airborne droplets from sneezing and coughing or by hands which are contaminated with secretions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
15 dead, 13 injured in armed attacks in Myanmar
World 16 August 23:29
2 foreigners arrested in Myanmar for attempting to smuggle drugs
Other News 11 August 08:33
Death toll in Myanmar's landslide rises to 41
World 11 August 00:19
7 more bodies recovered in monsoon landslide in southern Myanmar
Other News 10 August 04:01
U.N. urges sanctions on Myanmar army businesses, says foreign partners could be complicit
Other News 5 August 11:07
2 wild elephants destroying plantations caught in Myanmar's southern region
World 4 August 06:28
Latest
Blast at wedding in Afghan capital wounds at least 20: hospital
Other News 02:55
Israel intercepts two out of three rockets launched from Gaza - IDF
Israel 01:21
DPRK warns U.S.-S. Korea joint military drills would bring "disastrous consequences"
World 00:38
Bomb, illegal valves damage Colombia's Transandino pipeline
Other News 17 August 23:59
Italy says six EU states will take in Open Arms migrants
Europe 17 August 23:15
EU's Juncker cuts holiday short for urgent surgery: statement
Europe 17 August 22:28
FDI inflows remains key source of financing in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 17 August 22:00
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 17 August 21:17
Sudan's military signs final power transition deal with opposition
Other News 17 August 20:27